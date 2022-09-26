We’re not bothered about FG’s directive as we’re still on strike ― ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that its members across the country are still on industrial action and therefore the Federal Government directive to the Vice-Chancellors to reopen universities is meaningless to the union.

The President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said this in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online on Monday.

He said as far as ASUU and its members across the country are concerned, public universities in the country had not been closed down by anybody including ASUU, and it is only that ASUU members are staying away from classrooms to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

“So, we are not bothered about whether Federal Government directed VCs to reopen schools or not,” he said.

“So, we are still on strike and so we shall remain until the Federal Government do what is right and good for the public universities in the country,” Osodeke stressed.

However, the Federal Government had dragged ASUU to the National Industrial Court and asked it to compel the union to call off its seven months old strike that has paralysed the academic activities in the nation’s public universities.

The court had, however, granted the prayer last Wednesday by ordering the lecturers to go back to work but ASUU was not satisfied with the court’s position and therefore challenged the order at the Appellate Court.

