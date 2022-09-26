We’re not bothered about FG’s directive as we’re still on strike ― ASUU

Latest News
By Tunbosun Ogundare - Lagos
Reps to meet FG ASUU, students protest ASUU strike, ASUU strike, You can’t apply no work no pay, Experts fault ASUU president, Don't recognize AAU certificates, Striking AAU lecturers drag , We're still on strike, let your children still be at home, ASUU LAUTECH tells parents, Disregard resumption notice, ASUU strike: NANS threatens, NANS begs Atiku Tinubu,UNIBEN students shut down, ASUU Strike: Monarch,Strike: NANS calls, ASUU: Lagos traditional, We’re not bothered

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that its members across the country are still on industrial action and therefore the Federal Government directive to the Vice-Chancellors to reopen universities is meaningless to the union.

The President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said this in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online on Monday.

He said as far as ASUU and its members across the country are concerned, public universities in the country had not been closed down by anybody including ASUU, and it is only that ASUU members are staying away from classrooms to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

“So, we are not bothered about whether Federal Government directed VCs to reopen schools or not,” he said.

“So, we are still on strike and so we shall remain until the Federal Government do what is right and good for the public universities in the country,” Osodeke stressed.

However, the Federal Government had dragged ASUU to the National Industrial Court and asked it to compel the union to call off its seven months old strike that has paralysed the academic activities in the nation’s public universities.

The court had, however, granted the prayer last Wednesday by ordering the lecturers to go back to work but ASUU was not satisfied with the court’s position and therefore challenged the order at the Appellate Court.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

PDP, APC Bicker As Osun Tribunal Begins Sitting

AS the Osun State Election Petition tribunal commences sitting today, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, traded words over which party has more chances of success..….We’re not bothered 

 

NDLEA Arrests 75-Year-Old Grandpa, 21 Others, Over Tons Of Illicit Drugs Seized In 7 States

A 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen), tops the list of 22 suspects arrested in operations across seven states by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),..We’re not bothered 

 

 

You might also like
Latest News

FG to deploy technology, additional security to end crude oil theft ― Minister

Latest News

NLC kicks against Federal Government’s alleged plot to de-register ASUU

Latest News

ASUU, FG must find middle ground to end strike ― Gbajabiamila

Latest News

Court slates September 21 to rule on FG’s suit against ASUU

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More