We’re not benefiting from Ojukwu Varsity, Igbariam community tells Obiano

The President-General of Igbariam community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, where Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) is located, Dr. Chris Ofokansi, has called on the Governor, Willie Obiano, to task the management of the university to look into operations of the school administrative system, in terms of land fees, employment and other benefits, as royalties to the host community.

He said since the siting of the university in 2000, indigenes of Igbariam community, have not been given employment, whether as a messagers or cleaners and the little ones that they got through politics, have remained stagnant without promotion.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the university was formerly called, Anambra State University of Science and Technology, established by law No. 13 of 2000 by the Anambra State Government.

The university was conceived a two-campus structure with the main campus of the university located at Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Nigerian Tribune further learnt that with the Anambra State University Amendment Law No. ANHA/LAW/2006/01 of January 26, 2006, the name of the university was changed to Anambra State University with administration headquarters at Igbariam community.

In 2014, Governor Peter Obi, changed the name of Anambra State University to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu University (COOU) during the posthumous anniversary of the 80th birthday of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, at the permanent site of the university, Igbariam.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his victory at the contest, Dr. Ofokansi, expressed the hope that the incoming administration of Professor Charles Soludo, will look into the matter with almost priority.

According to him, “since the University was located in our land, we have not benefited anything from the school. We have unemployed graduates, energetic young men/women who can work, but the school management have refused to employ them. The only benefits we got, is the name that the university is located at Igbariam community. No matter how the school is being managed, be it politically or otherwise, the host community should be considered first in terms of employment and promotion for those who were luckily employed.”

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Professor Chukwueloka Christian, described the statement as fallacious, ill-coonceived and embarrassing to the university community.

According to him, “the university is conceived of two campuses, Uli in Anambra South Senatorial District and Igbariam in Anambra North Senatorial District. And the sharing formular in terms of employment is

40 per cent to Anambra North, including the agitating Igbariam community and 60 per cent to the two other senatorial district (Central and South).

“Dr. Ofokansi should fine a time and visit the university for proper clarification on how the Varsity under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Greg Nwokoby, is been operated.

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard the statement and consider that as a manipulations of the enemies of the university.”

Nigerian Tribune also gathered that Igbariam community because of communal crisis have stayed for 12 years without having town union elections and has now organized election for various positions as part of measures towards restoring peace, unity and progress in the community.

The election which attracted Ndi Ojiana, Ndi Ichie, Irunabo, kingsmen, youths and other community members was witnessed by officials from office of the state Local Government and Chieftancy Matters.

Speaking shortly after the election, at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church Igbariam, venue of the election, the Transition Committee Chairman, Anambra East Local Government Area, Obi Nweke noted that with the election, Igbariam would come together, champion course for peace and progress and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The leader of the delegation from Local Government And Chieftancy Matters Office,Mr Anthony Emelife who is also a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Chieftancy Matter’s said the election was free,fair and credible nothing that Igbariam people have spoken having elected the candidate of their choice, advising them to work together to restructure their community.

