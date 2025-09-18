We’re not aware of local govt by-election in Edo — ADC

Less than 48 hours to the Edo State councillorship by-elections, the state Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon Kennedy Odion, said the party would not be participating in the exercise scheduled for 20 September 2025.

Recall that the State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has fixed 20 September for the conduct of by-elections to fill councillorship seats allegedly abdicated by elected officers across 15 local government areas of the state.

Odion, who made the disclosure in a chat with journalists in Benin, said that the party did not receive any notification from EDSIEC regarding the exercise.

“We don’t know if they are doing any election this coming Saturday. Ordinarily, if you have an election, the procedure is to notify stakeholders in the election.

“None of this was served to us as a party, and we don’t even know the official preparation of the commission, whether they have any vacancies anywhere to be contested for,” he said.

According to him, ADC is a party of renewed hope for good governance and accountability, unlike the renewed hope agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC,) without direction.

He said the focus of ADC in the state is to build solid structures across the 18 local government areas.

He added that the party is gaining momentum with the coming of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, former National Chairman of APC; Senator Oserhiemen Osunbor, former Governor of the state; Senator Yisa Braimoh; Hon Godwin Omobayo, the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, among others.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE