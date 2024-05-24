The Federal Government has said it was not aware that Dangote Refineries imports its crude oil from the United States of America (US).

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the Ministerial Sectoral Updates to mark President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with enough crude to supply all the refineries in the country, including the modular ones.

“I’m not aware that Dangote Refinery has started importing crude oil from the US. That’s the reason why we’re talking about an increase in production.

“That’s why we’re talking to servicing companies to come back and start drilling. The only way we can increase production is to continue drilling…,” he stated.

Speaking on the rumours that the Tinubu administration still pays fuel subsidy, he added, “On the issue of subsidy, all of us know that from the first day the President took over office, he said subsidy is gone.

“And I can confirm to you today that the subsidy is gone. But the point is, all over the world, governments find a way to subsidise. It may not be fuel but may be food … there’s no responsible government that will not find a way to ameliorate the suffering of its citizens. But pls I want it to be official that there’s no subsidy for fuel as of today.”

