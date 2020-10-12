We’re never afraid of scrutiny, says NNPC boss

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, on Monday, said the corporation is “never afraid of scrutiny.”

This was even as he reiterates NNPC’s commitment to transparency, accountability and best-in-class performance excellence (#TAPE) in all its operations.

Kyari stated this at the 3rd edition of the Valuechain Magazine’s Annual Lecture & Awards held in Abuja.

He said the NNPC has expressed its openness with the publication of Audited Financial Statement (ATS) and monthly financial and operational reports to crude term contracts and several other bids and contracting processes.

“I have said it times without number that the NNPC is never afraid of any scrutiny. We will continue to play our strategic role as a key enabler of Nigeria’s economy. Our commitment towards entrenching Transparency, Accountability and best-in-class Performance Excellence (#TAPE) in all our operations is still unshakeable.

“Since coming on board, we have been very open in our dealings with all our partners and stakeholders. From the unprecedented publication of our Audited Financial Statement (ATS) and monthly financial and operational reports to crude term contracts and several other bids and contracting processes, we are not relenting until this great corporation attains global excellence,” he said.

Although, he said the media’s representation of issues relating to the Corporation are not reflective of the real issues, it has served as a platform for clarification and enlightenment on issues and trends that affect NNPC and the broader oil and gas sector.

“Let me also commend ValueChain and by extension the Nigerian Media for picking interest in how NNPC is being run. I must admit that some of the coverages on the Corporation leave me with mixed feelings as some of the representations. I understand also that greater engagements would have led to appropriate clarity,” he added.

He further noted that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is top on the Industry’s agenda stressing that: “Although the conversation has been on for over two decades, the media have beamed their searchlight on almost every process of the bill’s journey thus far.

“As you all know here, the PIB is by no means the single most important piece of legislation for this Administration and by extension for us in the Industry. Although the bill is still not yet over the line after two decades, it gladdens my heart that there is a renewed commitment on the part of everyone to get it passed,” he said.

He expressed hope that through positive engagement and collaboration between the Executive, the Legislature and other stakeholders, the PIB will smoothly scale through the remaining legislative hurdles.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE