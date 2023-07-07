Following the recent attacks in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, where five people were killed and several others injured, Governor Caleb Muftwang has stated that his government is devising strategies to put an end to the cycle of attacks and killings in the state.

The gunmen carried out the attack in Kogul community of Panyam in Mangu local government, causing loss of lives and property. They set houses on fire and destroyed farms.

Governor Muftwang, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, strongly condemned the attacks and called for the cooperation of security agencies and citizens to achieve the goal of ending these acts.

Expressing his distress over the continued attacks on communities, the governor directed security agencies to track down the perpetrators and ensure they face the full consequences of their actions.

He expressed bewilderment at the motive behind invading a community, causing harm to the people, and causing destruction to property worth millions of naira.

Governor Muftwang reaffirmed his commitment to exhaust all available legal means to identify and apprehend the culprits of these heinous acts.

He further mentioned that the government is formulating strategies to bring an end to the cycle of attacks and killings in the state. He called for the cooperation of security agencies and citizens in achieving this objective.

Barr. Muftwang extended his condolences to communities across the state that have lost their loved ones in recent times and urged them to find solace in God, assuring them that everything possible is being done to bring an end to the prolonged violence.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…





Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…