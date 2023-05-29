Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has boasted that his administration has done more than he promised in developing the state which is better than what he met it in 2015.

The governor disclosed this while giving an account of his stewardship at Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki on Sunday.

According to Umahi, his eight years in office was eventful as his administration was able to tackle all the challenges to rebuild the state.

His words” The story of my journey to this office as Governor of Ebonyi State, the challenges that confronted our administration and the successes we recorded are shared testimonies of God’s abiding grace that did not only see us through but also anchored our administration in glory.

“We prayed for God to use us as a vessel of honour to prosper our state, to change our lamentation to laughter, to fight our battles, to disappoint the gossipers, to remove the mountains that inhibit the development of Ebonyi State, to turn our humiliation into triumph, to turn our prayers into reality to reveal every hidden treasure in the land of Ebonyi State and to build a city of pride that will earn the recognition of nation.

“Today, God has given us a state of our pride, we have been emancipated from the shackles of under-development, rejection and dejection. We are now a reference point in innovative development.

“We prayed for God’s grace to finish strong. We prayed for God to bless our divine mandate with a successor with the capacity and passion to deepen the development prospects of our state. Today, God has answered our prayers with a successor with an outstanding pedigree, who has served the state with dedication and commitment. We can say that “We have run a race, we have fought the good fight, we have finished the race, we have kept the faith.

“In our commitment to God who made out victory possible in 2015 and 2019 general elections and in pursuance of our social contract with the people of Ebonyi State, we made firm promises which we did read at our inaugural address of 2015. I stand here in thanksgiving to God Almighty for He has been faithful and has never let us down.

“We promised to tackle education, security, urban renewal, health, agriculture and food production, infrastructural development, solid mineral development, youths and women empowerment, welfare of our people, peace and unity and civil service reforms.

“We set the core values and guiding principles of our administration that would help us achieve our vision and mission for the state. In our 2019, inaugural address, we captured the promises and progress made and where we hoped to be in economic regeneration and human capital development by the time we would be winding up on May 29, 2023.”

