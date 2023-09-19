The Defence Headquarters has launched comprehensive investigation into a video clip doing the rounds on social media of some soldiers engaging bandits in an undisclosed location within Katsina.

Director of Defence Information, DDI Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday disclosed that the Defence Headquarters was actively examining the video to verify the authenticity of the soldiers appearing in uniform.

He expected that the Defence Headquarters was aware of certain bandits’ intentions to renounce their criminal activities and surrender their weapons to the authorities, a development that had shown promising results and was ongoing.

He added further that the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa, reassured Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) were committed to employing all lawful means to ensure peace and stability prevailed in the nation.

He reassured Nigerians that the non-violent strategies implemented to restore peace were yielding positive outcomes, with numerous bandits and other criminal elements willingly surrendering to the authorities.

He urged governments at all levels to facilitate the surrender process for those genuinely seeking redemption while the opportunity remained open.

He emphasised that the Defence Headquarters was diligently working towards reestablishing peace and tranquility throughout the nation and urged all citizens to remain calm and law-abiding during these efforts.

