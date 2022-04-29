We’re investigating murder of late corps member ― FCT Police

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command of the Nigeria Police has swung into action to investigate the murder of the female corps member, Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa, who was declared missing on April 14, 2022, in Abuja, but was later found dead.

Her body was found, on Wednesday, still dressed in her NYSC uniform, almost two weeks after she disappeared in the Lokogoma area of the FCT, the killers had removed some vital parts of her body.

FCT Police spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Josephine Adeh told the newsman that the Command has assembled the best hands in the command to unearth the mystery behind her killing.

Adeh said: “We have commenced an investigation into the killing and very soon, we shall call you for an outcome.”

She was said to have left home in her NYSC uniform to participate in the community development programme but she never returned. Stephanie hailed from Benue State and studied Microbiology.

Recall that, National Youth Service Corps issued a statement upon the discovery of the body, on Wednesday night via the Director of Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, giving an account of how Stephanie’s body was found dressed in NYSC Khaki trousers.





The corps’ attention was drawn to the body said to have been discovered in Maitama, Abuja, following social media posts.

“It was later confirmed that the remains were that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807. She was married to Terungwa Edward Achado,” the Corps said.

