We’re in Nigeria to serve public conversation ― Twitter

Twitter has expressed delight that its services have been fully restored to Nigeria, affirming that just as in other countries of the world, its presence here is to serve the public conversation.

It gave the stand in a tweet Thursday via the handle @Policy, saying that the company is committed to Nigeria.

Titled “Twitter public policy,” the microblogging site explained in the tweet that Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.

It said: “We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria. Our mission in Nigeria & around the world is to serve the public conversation.

“We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.”

After seven months, the Federal Government lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria on Wednesday following the approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement.

He explained that the approval was given following a memo written to the President by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim.

Abdulahi enumerated the conditions Twitter agreed to, saying “Twitter has committed to establishing a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022. The legal entity will register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). The establishment of the entity is Twitter’s first step in demonstrating its long-term commitment to Nigeria.

“Twitter has agreed to appoint a designated country representative to interface with Nigerian authorities. The Global Public Policy team is also directly available through a dedicated communication channel.

“Twitter has agreed to comply with applicable tax obligations on its operations under Nigerian law.

Twitter has agreed to enrol Nigeria in its Partner Support and Law Enforcement Portals. The Partner Support Portal provides a direct channel for government officials and Twitter staff to manage prohibited content that violates Twitter community rules.

“At the same time, the Law Enforcement Portal provides a channel for the law enforcement agencies to submit a report with a legal justification where it suspects that content violates Nigerian Laws. Taken together, these represent a comprehensive compliance apparatus.

“Twitter has agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built and work with the FGN and the broader industry to develop a Code of Conduct in line with global best practices, applicable in almost all developed countries.

Recall that the Government slammed an indefinite suspension on the microblogging site on June 4, 2021, after Twitter had deleted a tweet by President Buhari, which the site explained had violated its rules.

The tweet concerned the president’s condemnation of the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) including attacks of security forces and burning down of police stations.

Buhari had tweeted: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Twitter brought down the post following complaints by some of its users.

However, in announcing the suspension, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, through a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi, said Twitter was encouraging acts capable of undermining the security of the country.

The government’s action drew strong criticisms from sections of Nigeria.

