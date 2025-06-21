We’re growing Oyo’s economy, repositioning the state as investment destination —Makinde

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a resilient economy, improving quality of life, and securing a prosperous future for the people of the state.

Speaking during his State of the State Address at the Oyo State House of Assembly, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Thursday. Governor Makinde highlighted landmark achievements in agribusiness, infrastructure, education and healthcare, positioning Oyo as a leading investment destination in Nigeria.

The governor noted that the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub has been designated as Nigeria’s first agricultural transformation centre by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He also cited the ongoing construction of the Eruwa Agribusiness Hub, Oyo’s admission into the World Union of Wholesale Markets (the first sub-national in Africa to do so) and the ongoing upgrade of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, with the first phase to be commissioned in October 2025.

Makinde listed other achievements, including major road infrastructure across Ibadan and other cities; ongoing construction of 87km of rural roads under RAAMP; the 48km Ido-Eruwa Road, nearing completion; continued inner-city road works, extending soon to Ogbomoso and Oyo zones; education, healthcare, and prudent financial management.

Governor Makinde pledged to bridge the rural-urban education divide and continue upgrading health facilities statewide.

He explained that the administration’s prudent handling of public funds led to returning $18 million to the World Bank from the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP).

He addressed public concerns about the planned Government House reconstruction, citing exchange rate fluctuations as a major cost driver.

“We trended yesterday for the wrong reason. But let’s remember: in 2019, the $200m IUFMP loan was N70bn at N350/$1. Today, it’s N320bn at N1,540/$1. We’re now paying N3bn monthly on the same loan. We must invest in our infrastructure wisely, even in challenging economic conditions,” Makinde said.

50th anniversary plans

The governor announced that Oyo State’s 50th anniversary would be celebrated on February 3, 2026. As part of the celebration, the state plans to acquire two surveillance aircraft to enhance security.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, commended the governor for prioritising workers’ welfare and approving the recruitment of 181 new legislative staff.

Lawmakers praised Makinde’s leadership and called for attention to specific areas, including rural roads, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital annex in Oyo and further investments in education and healthcare.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including former deputy governors, party leaders, cabinet members, legislators, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.

