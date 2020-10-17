We’re devastated by Reverend Tola Oyediran’s death ― Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has described the death of Chairman of African Newspaper of Nigeria (ANN) Plc., publishers of the Tribune titles, Reverend (Mrs) Tola Oyediran, as sad news, saying it was devastated by the passing of the eldest surviving child of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who would have been 80 on December 1, 2020.

Afenifere said this in its reaction to the death in a signed statement entitled: “Farewell Mrs Tola Oyediran,” a copy of which was made to newsmen by its spokesperson, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, just as it further described the passing as a big blow.

The group described the deceased as a lovely person who radiated warmth and love to all in her lifetime, praying God to take good care of the family she left behind, while it also prayed for eternal repose of her soul.

The statement read: “Afenifere is devastated by the sad news of the demise of Mrs Tola Oyediran, the eldest surviving child of our leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Mrs Oyediran was a lovely person who radiated warmth and love to all in her lifetime. Her death is a big blow we have to accept as we cannot change the will of God.

“We can only pray for God to take good care of the family she left behind. Eternal repose we pray for her soul.”

