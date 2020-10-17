We’re devastated by Reverend Tola Oyediran’s death ― Afenifere

Latest News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Tola Oyediran's death, Omotola Oyediran, Women Arise mourns

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has described the death of Chairman of African Newspaper of Nigeria (ANN) Plc., publishers of the Tribune titles, Reverend (Mrs) Tola Oyediran, as sad news, saying it was devastated by the passing of the eldest surviving child of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who would have been 80 on December 1, 2020.

Afenifere said this in its reaction to the death in a signed statement entitled: “Farewell Mrs Tola Oyediran,” a copy of which was made to newsmen by its spokesperson, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, just as it further described the passing as a big blow.

The group described the deceased as a lovely person who radiated warmth and love to all in her lifetime, praying God to take good care of the family she left behind, while it also prayed for eternal repose of her soul.

The statement read: “Afenifere is devastated by the sad news of the demise of Mrs Tola Oyediran, the eldest surviving child of our leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Mrs Oyediran was a lovely person who radiated warmth and love to all in her lifetime. Her death is a big blow we have to accept as we cannot change the will of God.

“We can only pray for God to take good care of the family she left behind. Eternal repose we pray for her soul.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole-led NWC sacked to end internal crisis, APC tells court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party…Tola Oyediran’s death  Tola Oyediran’s death

The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest….Tola Oyediran’s death

 

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84….Tola Oyediran’s death

His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness….Tola Oyediran’s death

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

Bauchi gov casts vote, expresses optimism on victory for his party

Latest News

#EndSARS: NHRC constitutes 11-man panel to investigate rights’ violation, allegations…

Latest News

Ex-LG boss in Kogi, Adejo Akowe, is dead

Latest News

Women Arise mourns, expresses shock at Tola Oyediran’s death

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More