We’re devastated by Ndubuisi Kanu’s death ― Women Arise

An advocacy group, Women Arise and Centre for Change (WACC), said it is devastated to learn of the death of former governor military governor of Lagos State, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, pointing out that the elder statesman would for ever be remembered as a worthy NADECO leader who gave his all to the anti-military struggle in one of the darkest moments of Nigeria’s history.

Admiral Kanu, aged 77, died Wednesday morning in Lagos during a brief illness.

WACC president, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, said this on Wednesday while mourning the passing of the elder statesman, saying the group was devastated to learn of the death of the former governor, who stood against injustice of any form and defended righteousness at all times.

“We are devastated to learn of the death of the former governor of Lagos State, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

“The sad event took place this morning.

“Admiral Kanu would for ever be remembered as a worthy NADECO leader who gave his all to the anti-military struggle in one of the darkest moments of this country’s history.

“He stood against injustice of any form and defended righteousness at all times,” Okei-Odumakin said.

Besides, she said Kanu, during his life time, was at the forefront of the struggle for the restructuring of Nigeria into a proper federal arrangement, adding that he was equally a regular face at all remembrances for the country’s departed heroes to which he too had just become one.

“He was at the forefront of the struggle for the restructuring of Nigeria into a proper federal arrangement.

“He was a regular face at all remembrances for our departed heroes and he has just become one of them,” WACC president said.

According to her, there is no one who knew the former military governor, who she described as “this ebullient spirit” that would not be devastated by his death at this critical moment, declaring: “A great ‘Iroko’ has fallen in our forest and we deeply mourn him.”

