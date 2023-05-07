Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has declared that the Government under his dynamic leadership is determined to ensure lasting peace and harmonious coexistence among the various heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in the state.

The Governor stressed that, particularly, the affected Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local Government areas of the State where skirmishes have in recent months claimed lives and properties.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado stated, “As a responsible and responsive government, my administration has changed the hitherto destructive and acrimonious trajectory in the area by establishing a proper mechanism that will lead to the creation of a Sayawa chiefdom that would be acceptable and embraced by all stakeholders for peace to reign in the affected areas.”

It was this noble objective that led the government to in consultations with key and relevant stakeholders established a committee to suggest to the government the modalities for the implementation of the reports of Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak, Justice Bala Umar commissions of enquiry as well as the Bauchi State House of Assembly Law on the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom.

The statement further contained that, “While Government is doggedly pursuing this noble attempt, which other administrations failed to implement, it will not and cannot allow anybody or group to become ‘law unto themselves’ and even appoint traditional rulers without resort to, nor with the approval of the government.”

“It was this defiance and total disregard to the constituted authorities that has been causing lots of crisis leading to the loss of lives and property in the area,” the statement added.

The statement further contained that, Government has taken appropriate steps to assert the authority of the State and has taken the matter to court for adjudication.

“It is imperative at this juncture, to call everyone to await the decision of the court of law, even as the government is ready to deal decisively with anybody that seeks to incite or undertake any action that could lead to a breakdown of law and order,” it stressed.