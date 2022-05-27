We’re concerned about your future, Sanwo-Olu tells children

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, reassured children in the state of his administration’s determination to prepare them for a meaningful future.

He gave the assurance at an event organised by the state government to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day celebration Parade and Rally held at the Police College, Ikeja.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “A better future for every child,” Mr Sanwo- Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folasade Jaji, explained that the state government would not at any time, renege its determination to equip every child in the state irrespective of their physical and health conditions, family and religion backgrounds, with the right knowledge and skills that would make them grow up to become responsible adults.

He said that was why the state government is investing hugely in their education and welfare and that the investment is yielding tremendous results.

Making reference, he said he was particularly happy that the students in the state’s public schools demonstrated the impact of the investment by recording up to 80 per cent pass in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) unlike 39 per cent recorded in the previous year and also excelled in various national and international competitions.

He said the target of his administration is to record 100 per cent passes in the same exam in no distant future and also by children who are equipped with good moral values and extra-curriculum activities. The governor, who was also at the event, performed the symbolic registration of pupils into public primary schools to commence pupils’ enrolment for the 2022/2023 academic session in the state, said the Children’s Day celebration usually affords the state government the opportunity to reflect on the state of the children in the state and how to better their lots.





He said his administration understands very well that good education prepares and equips children well for future challenges, hence the efforts of the state government to give them quality education and also protect them from various abuses that could truncate their future.

He said the state government would continue to deploy technology in teaching and learning in the state-owned schools and also boost vocational skills both through the regular technical colleges and the newly introduced comprehensive schools.

“So, you must all know there is no shortcut to success in life but hard work, perseverance, commitment, honesty and the right attitude are what you need to succeed,” he pointed out.

While commending the teachers for what he called their tremendous contributions to nurturing and shaping the lives of students toward future responsibilities in the society, the governor urged parents and guardians to, on their part, live up to their parental roles on their children and wards.

He said to prepare a child well for future challenges rest not only on the government and schools but also on the parents and the society at large.

Speaking earlier, the state commissioner for education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the state government is truly passionate and interested in seeing every child in the state have a secured future.

She said her ministry would not relent in producing such type of total students across levels of education.

According to her, the ministry will train you on academic work and the right character as well as extra-curriculum activities so that you’re well prepared for the future.

“So, just ensure you focus on your education, be of good behaviour, respect the elders and constituted authorities and above all, fear God Almighty, ” she counselled the school children.

