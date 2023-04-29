Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has promised his administration’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition to the incoming government.

According to the state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Saturday, said the main transition committee and the various sub-committees were working towards smooth handing over of power in the state.

He however dismissed insinuations by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) that the outgoing administration is undermining the transition programme.

Comrade Garba added that the main transition committee and the various sub-committees at the levels of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are working tirelessly and have made substantial progress towards preparing a handing over notes to the incoming administration.

He further explained that while the transition committee by the outgoing government prepares the final handing-over report, the committee by the incoming administration will eventually receive the report at the appropriate time.

Comrade Garba noted that the inclusion of representation from the incoming government was based on the need to ensure transparency and openness in the process.

He however hinted that since the outgoing government is having all the relevant data and information at its disposal which the transition committee is gathering, the incoming government needs the least representation in the committee, just as it obtains in other states where transition is between different political parties.

The aim of the transition committee was to prepare a handing over from one government to another and not present or promote any form of ideology.

He said that the outgoing government expect that the issue of ideology and new programmes to be initiated by the NNPP should wait for the unveiling when the new government is inaugurated.

Malam Garba also called on the elements of the incoming government to tread carefully and work for a smooth transition process and avoid anything that could sabotage the process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…