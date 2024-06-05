The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring peace, unity and development in the entire Ijaw Nation, including Rivers State.

INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, gave the assurance when a delegation of the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress Forum (RIPCF) led by Alabo George Sekibo visited Ijaw House in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the visit was regarding the much publicised political feud between the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor now Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during the visit, Okaba noted that INC will liaise and work closely with any organisation that will benefit the Ijaw Nation, declaring that Ijaw interest remains paramount.

Okaba who alluded that Ijaws are divided over the matter said INC is not happy about the lack of oneness between Ijaw people particularly relating to the political crisis in Rivers State.

Ijaws can be strong even in diversity of political affiliations, he opined.

His words: “We will support any group that will benefit Ijaw people. In the same manner, we are going to fight any group that is against the progress of Ijaw Nation.

“Ijaw Nation is grateful to Wike for working for an Ijaw man to lead Rivers State. We don’t hate him.

“We also recall the efforts of Ijaw people in Wike’s political journey, especially his emergence as Governor.

“There was a time INC spokesman responded to a northern group that lambasted Wike. We said we cannot allow people to attack any Niger Delta leader for no just cause while we are here.

“The mandate of INC is to protect the interest of Ijaw people. And it will remain so.”

Okaba who said INC exco is not happy that Ijaws in Rivers State are divided also frowned at the divergent opinions being expressed by Ijaw people in public, making unpalatable utterances.

“We must come together because our unity is our strength. I believe we can be strong even in diversity. But let’s not fight ourselves.

“You are free to be loyal to Wike since he has been good to you. Ijaw people are very grateful people. We have been helped and we are also helping.

“However, let’s not in any way frustrate Sim Fubara. He is the undisputed Governor of Rivers State,” he said.

Okaba recalled that Wike whom the RIPCF said is an adopted Ijaw son once said “thunder should fire Ijaw us. But we ignored him because he forgot that Ijaws are the owners of thunder.”

He added that “while we are calling for peace and appreciating the godfather (Wike) who brought him, the Governor deserves our respect. You have to protect him because he is our son.”

The professor of sociology further warned that the Rivers political fued will degenerate to a crisis if left unmanaged.

“This matter is an internal matter that we can settle amicably. For the sake of Ijaw Nation, let us not allow ourselves to be divided. Let’s not allow anyone to sow the seed of discord.”

Okaba profusely thanked the delegation for the visit, which he said suggests that the group wants the feud to be resolved.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the delegation, Alabo George Sekibo, urged INC to remain neutral in the ongoing political feud.

Sekibo who is the Senator representing Rivers East in the National Assembly alleged that Governor Fubara has problems with his political godfather, Wike, and has not told Ijaw people the reasons for their feud.

He therefore called for unity amongst Ijaw people as well as to make strategic efforts to work with other ethnicities in the state

“Ijaws are minorities in Rivers State. We can’t win elections on our own. We have to work with other ethnicities in Rivers State,” he said.

He maintained that Wike does not despise Ijaw people contrary to claims in some quarters, hinting that 5 out of the 9 federal appointments he facilitated to Rivers State were given to Ijaw leaders.

The leader of the delegation however said: “As a group, Sim is our governor. We are not fighting him. But we will keep praying for him for wisdom. We believe he is being distracted.

Sekibo equally urged the Okaba-led INC not to take sides but work assiduously to resolve the current political misunderstanding in the state for the good of Ijaw Nation.