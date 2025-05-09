We’re committed to leading indigenous gas revolution — Seplat boss

The Managing Director of Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU), Mr Oladotun Isiaka, has said that the company is committed to leading Nigeria’s indigenous gas revolution, with a strong belief in energy for all—powered by gas, guided by sustainability, and driven by Nigerian expertise.

Isiaka gave the assurance at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, United States, whilst speaking during a panel session titled Harnessing Nigeria’s Gas Potential for Domestic Utilisation and Global Export Market, organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

Seplat Energy PLC is a leading Nigerian independent energy company, listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

Isiaka also called for greater collaboration across the gas value chain to turn Nigeria’s gas potential into tangible prosperity.

According to him, Nigeria holds a strategic opportunity to leverage its gas reserves for domestic development and global competitiveness, and Seplat Energy is leading as a Nigerian independent operator, with strong operational and investment commitments in the domestic gas value chain.

He noted that indigenous leadership, backed by supportive policies and financing models, is critical to Nigeria’s gas sector growth.

On Seplat Energy’s contributions to Nigeria’s gas development, Isiaka said that the company is a leading supplier of processed gas to Nigeria’s domestic market, operating the Oben and Sapele Gas Processing Plants, which have a combined capacity exceeding 300 MMscfd—supplying approximately 30 per cent of gas-fired power generation in the country.

Seplat Energy is also developing the ANOH Gas Processing Plant, a 300 MMscfd facility expected to come online in 2025. This project is a joint venture owned equally by Seplat Energy and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

Also, SEPNU’s offshore gas assets have huge potential for development in both domestic and export markets, with significant reserves close to existing infrastructure.

Beyond its focus on promoting clean energy access, the company’s investment in gas development supports Nigeria’s Decade of Gas strategy, with investments in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for clean cooking, and electrification pilots in underserved communities.

The SEPNU Managing Director said: “Nigeria has over 200 Tcf of proven gas reserves; among the top 10 globally. The country stands at an inflection point: use gas to power its population, industrialise, and capture global export value. Seplat Energy believes gas is not just a transition fuel—it is the growth engine for Nigeria’s energy future.”

“Gas must displace biomass (used in cooking) and oil-based fuels like diesel (used in power generation sets), which are prevailing energy sources in Nigeria.”

