We’re committed to developing agric-business value chain in Nigeria —Agropartnerships

Agric-tech platform, Agropartnerships, a subsidiary of a value chain development firm Farmforte, has restated its commitment to the sustainable development of the Agri-business value chain in Nigeria.

The company made this known, recently, while assuring investors of the total safety of their investments in the business, amidst new payout cycle timelines.

In recent weeks, many partners have had to deal with delayed cycle payouts, caused by global supply chain disruptions, resulting in huge losses worth millions of dollars, which also impacted the company’s ability to acquire and replace critical machinery at processing facilities, as well as the unforeseen impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business operations.

However, assuring investors, in a recent video statement, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Agropartnerships, Uyi Osayimwense assured that the company will not waiver from its vision to foster collaborative development in the agri-business ecosystem, leveraging innovation to enable progress for everyone across the value chain.

“We take full responsibility for the unexpected, delayed cycle payouts, experienced by many of our partners in recent weeks and we have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that we do not see a repeat of this incident, while ensuring everyone gets their payout eventually,” said Uyi.

Commenting on the impact of the challenge and the commitment to satisfying all partners, CEO, Agropartnerships, Osazuwa Osayico, described the period as a challenging phase that would enhance the fortunes of the company.

“The team of experts that we have brought on board, our critical analysis of major gaps, and the unflinching loyalty that you have shown through this period, have strongly helped us navigate this season,” he added.

As part of efforts to adequately inform investors about its new phase of growth, the company also held a townhall meeting over the weekend, to expand on outstanding concerns and the overall business outlook for the year.