We’re committed to building world-class schools in Lagos ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, said his administration’s goal in education for the state is to build schools of the future, that are driven by cutting-edge technology and that can compete favourably with the best schools anywhere in the world.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this pledge during the commissioning of a Modular Classroom Block with Interactive Touch Screen and Sports Facilities which took place at the Vetland Junior Grammar School, Agege, describing it as a promise kept as well as “a welcome milestone on our journey towards ensuring that no child is left behind in Lagos State.”

The containerised modular building being commissioned is made up of nine regular classrooms, three laboratories and four staff rooms, all powdered by solar panels, that guaranteed power supply to enable teaching and learning under the

most conducive conditions.

Besides, all the classrooms are equipped with interactive touch screens, and all the students will be given electronic tablets to aid both in-class and virtual learning.

This was just as the governor quickly recalled that his administration, had a few months ago commissioned an ultra-modern 18-classroom block, with state-of-the-art sporting facilities, at Elemoro Comprehensive Junior Secondary School, Ibeju-Lekki.

“I am delighted to be here with you for the commissioning of a modular, interactive classroom block at the Vetland Junior Grammar School, Agege, yet another milestone intervention in our ongoing transformation of the education sector in Lagos State.

“Seven months ago, I commissioned an ultra-modern 18-classroom block, with state-of-the-art sporting facilities, at Elemoro Comprehensive Junior Secondary School, Ibeju-Lekki. On that occasion, I promised to replicate this across all the education districts of Lagos State. We are keeping that promise, which is why we are here today, at Vetland Junior Grammar School.

“Our goal is to build schools of the future, public schools that are driven by cutting-edge technology and that can compete favourably with the best schools anywhere in the world,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“This, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, is the future of public basic education in Nigeria and Africa and is a welcome milestone on our journey towards ensuring that no child is left behind in Lagos State,” he added.

The governor disclosed that his administration had so far, since inception, constructed more than 800 new classroom blocks in the public school system in the state, while also completing the rehabilitation of about 200 public primary and secondary schools, with several others ongoing.

The governor also said that about 150,000 units of furniture had been supplied to public schools, across all six education districts of the State, for the use of the students, teachers and principals, just as disclosed that the state government had improved security in public schools in the state by installing watch towers, perimeter fences, panic bells and flood lights.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu said the state government had prioritized the comfort of boarding students through the provision of beddings and other necessary items, noting that his administration had not limited itself to infrastructure.

“As the beneficiaries can attest to, the welfare and training of teaching and administrative staff in our public school system have received significant attention as well. And I want to assure you all that we will do even more in this regard,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, charged the principal, teachers and pupils of Vetland Junior Grammar School, and in all benefiting schools in the state, to take full ownership of these facilities being provided, and ensure they were used and maintained responsibly.

According to him, the beneficiaries have a duty to take good care of everything that has been made available to them “so that future generations can enjoy them as well.”

He congratulated all the 620 pupils who were the pioneer beneficiaries of this state-of-the-art school, saying that they deserved to receive the best quality of education available, to prepare them for life and work in the 21st century.

With these facilities that have been provided, it is now up to you to take full advantage and to strive to excel in your studies, making your parents, guardians, teachers and the entire state proud. The present and the future truly belong to you!” the governor said.

The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who also spoke at the event, said it was another promise delivered by Governor Sanwo-Olu, noting that in years to come, people would pass by, point at the school and remember the man who built.

According to her, the school is the olden day model school, pointing out it recorded the best West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results for two consecutive years.

“It is another promise delivered by the governor. In years to come, people will pass by, point at it and remember the man who built it. The school is the olden-day model school.

“This is the school that had the best WAEC results for two consecutive years. When this administration came on board, the governor made it clear he wanted to improve the education sector. We have invested in so many schools,” she said.

