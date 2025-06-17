We’re committed to bringing order, accountability, safety to public transport — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday stated that his administration is taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability, and safety to public transportation, with a view to improving security.

The President, represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, at the commissioning of the Mabushi Bus Terminal in Abuja, noted that his administration is committed to the safety, security, and prosperity of every Nigerian, including residents of Abuja.

President Tinubu said with the completion of the bus terminal, “the citizens will no longer be left to the mercy of impromptu pick-up points; they will now have a secure, well-regulated environment to board their vehicles, knowing that both the drivers and the vehicles are known and registered. This is a critical stride in our broader efforts to clean up our city and enhance urban security.”

He added, “Beyond the immediate benefits of organized transport and heightened security, this project will also serve as a powerful engine for economic empowerment.”

President Tinubu, who expressed immense joy and a profound sense of fulfilment while commissioning the project, urged “all residents and transporters to make full use of the facility, cooperate with the authorities, and embrace the new era of organized and secure public transportation in the capital city.”

He said, “This magnificent edifice, one of three such modern bus and taxi terminals in our beloved Federal Capital Territory, represents far more than just a transportation hub. It is a tangible symbol of our unwavering commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of every resident of Abuja.

“For too long, our beautiful capital city has grappled with the challenges of an informal transport system, leading to traffic congestion and, regrettably, the menace of ‘one chance’ crimes that have threatened the peace of our citizens.

“With the completion of the Mabushi Bus Terminal and the Kugbo terminal, which I have been informed is also ready for commissioning, we are taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability, and safety to public transportation.

“No longer will our citizens be left to the mercy of impromptu pick-up points; they will now have a secure, well-regulated environment to board their vehicles, knowing that both the drivers and the vehicles are known and registered. This is a critical stride in our broader efforts to clean up our city and enhance urban security.

“I have been informed that the construction of this terminal, along with its sister projects, created over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for the industrious people of Abuja.

“From skilled artisans to general laborers, this initiative has put food on tables and rekindled hope for countless families, demonstrating our administration’s dedication to job creation as a core component of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This terminal is not just a place to catch a bus; it is a modern facility designed for the comfort and convenience of our people. It will feature integrated commercial activities, including areas for relaxation, and I am particularly pleased to note the inclusion of amenities such as cinema halls where commuters can unwind, and other essential services. These are the state-of-the-art facilities that a capital city like Abuja truly deserves.”

President Tinubu commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, saying,

“His vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. His commitment to providing first-class infrastructure for Abuja is evident in the quality and speed of delivery we celebrate today.”

He also expressed appreciation to the contractors that handled the project, Planet Projects, “for their professionalism and hard work, and to every single worker who contributed their skills and labor to this project. Your efforts have transformed this vision into a magnificent reality.”

“Today, as we inaugurate the Mabushi Bus Terminal, we are not just opening a building; we are opening a new chapter for public transportation in Abuja. We are reaffirming our promise to provide a city where citizens can live, work, and commute with dignity, safety, and efficiency. This is a clear demonstration that our Renewed Hope Agenda is not merely a slogan, but a lived experience for our people.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE