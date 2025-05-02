We’re commited to Nigeria’s financial growth – Irvin Global GMD

Irvin Global and Investment Group has officially launched its newest branch in the high-profile commercial district of Maitama, Abuja, reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional financial services across Nigeria.

The grand opening, held in April 2025, was attended by key executives, stakeholders, and clients, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion.

The event was spearheaded by the Group Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nwangwa Uzonna (HCIB, FCIPA, PCF, DBA, DPA), alongside the company’s general managers and senior leadership team. In his address, Dr Uzonna emphasized the significance of the new branch in Irvin Global’s mission to deliver accessible and innovative financial solutions.

“Our presence in Maitama reflects our unwavering dedication to bringing timely, accessible, and tailored financial solutions to the doorstep of individuals and businesses,” said Dr Uzonna.

“This expansion strengthens our ability to serve and brings us even closer to our vision of becoming a leading global enabler of lending for those with urgent financial needs.”

He further revealed that the Maitama branch will offer a full range of Irvin Global’s services, including business loans, salary loans, and personal loans—all designed for flexibility and quick disbursement.

“The new location combines convenience with the company’s hallmark professionalism, ensuring clients receive personalised financial support in a prime business hub,” he stated.

The launch underscores Irvin Global’s ambition to be a dominant force in inclusive and responsible financial services, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for individuals and enterprises across Nigeria.