The Federal Government has expressed readiness to evacuate all Nigerian students and other members of the Nigerian community stranded in Sudan owing to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The government disclosed this in a joint press statement by the permanent secretaries in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Sani Gwarzo and Foreign Affairs Amb. Janet Olisa.

“We are currently making plans to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens via air transport through the identified safe transit areas back home, “ the statement said.

The federal government, therefore, advised parents to caution their wards against taking dangerous routes as government is working assiduously to ensure their safe return to Nigeria.

“While concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.

“They can reach the embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers: +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, and 2349066663493.

“While we expect their calls, we also advised them to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved because some of these students are trying to find their way to contiguous borders of Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own“ the statement added.

The government, however, expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the ongoing conflict which broke out between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The government also indicated that the ministries are working closely with other relevant stakeholders to ensure immediate evacuation of Nigerian nationals.

“We are working closely with agencies such as the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, National Emergency Management Agency, and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons as well as the Nigerian missions in countries bordering Sudan to ensure success of this operation,“ the government added.

