‘Went too far’: I regret some of my posts against Trump — Elon Musk

Tesla CEO and billionaire owner of X, Elon Musk, has said that he regrets some of his posts against U.S. President Donald Trump during their recent feud.

Tribune Online reports that the world’s richest man and one of the most powerful men in the world were locked horns recently over a controversial bill in the country’s parliament dubbed ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’

Elon Musk, who bowed out of his position in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — a cost-cutting agency — and was subsequently given a farewell at the Oval Office, fell out with the President over the bill, which he said would further put the United States into more debt.

Amidst the public spat and while responding to Trump’s criticism, the tech billionaire accused the president of ingratitude and claiming credit for Trump’s 2024 election victory.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude,” Musk wrote on X.

In a subsequent post in X, Elon Musk, without providing evidence, said the Department of Justice hasn’t released its files into its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex-trafficking minors in 2019, because Trump is in them.

Musk posted, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” he wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

However, Tribune Online reports that Elon Musk deleted the post overnight.

Tribune Online also reported on Tuesday that Errol Musk, father of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, said he believed his son’s recent clash with US President Donald Trump stems from extreme stress and what he called “PTSD from the White House.”

He downplayed the incident, calling it “a small thing” that would “be over tomorrow.”

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Elon said he regretted some of his posts, stating that they went too far.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump had earlier expressed disappointment in Musk during a press briefing at the Oval Office, accusing the Tesla founder of flip-flopping on the bill. The president said Musk had been aware of the bill’s details and only turned against it after proposed electric vehicle (EV) incentives were removed.

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people. He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it,” Trump said.

“All of a sudden, he had a problem. And he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate.”

