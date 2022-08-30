As part of efforts to reposition the company for better performance, the board and management of Wemabod Limited has inaugurated Otunba Seyi Oduntan as its new chairman.

The motion for the inauguration, which took place at the headquarters of Wemabod Limited on Broad Street, Lagos, on Tuesday, was moved by one of the board members/directors, Mr Kolawole Akinola, an engineer, and was supported by other directors.

Speaking immediately after his inauguration, Otunba Oduntan, a seasoned administrator and former director of the company, who has just been transformed as the chairman of Wemabod Limited, appreciated members of the board, who he described as core professionals, for their commitment.

He described Wemabod as an iconic organisation, adding that the company had seen a major turnaround in the last four years.

According to him, Wemabod has a real potential in real estate and other businesses, adding that its asset base is worthy of emulation by anybody in the real estate sector.

He assured stakeholders that the new board would help to realise the potential of the company while leaving a legacy that everybody will be proud of.

Oduntan congratulated all board members and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wemabod, Mr Yemi Ejidiran, for their commitments to making the company great.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Wemabod is a subsidiary of Odu’a and the company is looking for more investments and achievements

“We can work together to achieve outstanding results. The work ahead of us is to bring something to the table and achieve the desired greater results,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Wemabod’s board inaugurates Oduntan as new chairman