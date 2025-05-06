Wema@80: Olorunshola, Oseni reaffirm commitment to innovation, inclusion, empowerment

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank and most innovative, has marked its 80th anniversary in grand style, hosting top dignitaries and A-listers at an exclusive Gala Night in Lagos.

Tagged: “Timeless Elegance,” the event had in attendance the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who commended Wema Bank for its vital role in Nigeria’s economic development.

A representative of Vice President, Kashim Shettima, also conveyed the federal government’s appreciation for Wema Bank’s contributions over the decades.

A statement by the financial institution stated that Wema Bank has, since 1945, built a formidable legacy of empowering Nigerians on business and individual levels and championing initiatives that enable the people to become economically active.

“The Bank has proved itself committed to carrying on this legacy, constantly innovating to generate more impact and delivery more value. It is no surprise that the Bank’s 80th Anniversary elicited praise and commendation from far and wide.”

Dr. Oluwayemisi Olorunshola, Chairman of Wema Bank Plc, and Mr. Moruf Oseni, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, led the anniversary celebration with great honour, pledging continued commitment to digital innovation, inclusive banking, and customer-focused service.

Delivering her welcome address, the Chairman, Olorunshola, reflected on Wema Bank’s 80-year journey and its transformational role in Nigeria’s banking industry. She emphasised the Bank’s focus on women’s empowerment, particularly through SARA by Wema, an initiative that has reached over 400,000 unbanked women, disbursed ₦75 billion in low-interest loans, and created over 900 jobs.

“My journey is a testimony to what’s possible when women are empowered. Wema Bank is walking the talk in championing gender inclusion,” she said.

The MD/CEO, Mr. Moruf Oseni, described the milestone as a celebration of resilience and a renewed commitment to customer satisfaction. He highlighted the significance of Wema Bank’s digital evolution through ALAT by Wema and its many other innovative solutions as a groundbreaker for the African financial industry. He further reiterated the Bank’s commitment to keep up the good work and consistently stand as a pillar of support for the Nigerian populace, its businesses, and the economy at large.

“Wema Bank is 80 years strong—and still driven by purpose, innovation and people. Our legacy is one of trust, and the future holds even more promise,” Oseni said.

Founded in 1945 as Agbonmagbe Bank, Wema Bank has grown into one of Nigeria’s most innovative financial institutions with over 150 branches and a strong digital presence. As it enters a new era with the marking of its 80th anniversary, the bank continues to position itself as a leader in inclusive, tech-driven, and impactful banking.

“This anniversary is not just about our past. It’s about reaffirming our vision for the future,” said Oseni.

