Wema Bank wins ‘Commercial Bank of the Year’ at 2025 NCMC awards

Wema Bank has been announced as the winner of the ‘Commercial Bank of the Year’ Award at the 2025 Nairametrics Capital Market Choice (NCMC) Awards.

The announcement was made at the awards gala held in Lagos, where standout performers across Nigeria’s capital markets were celebrated.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Choice (NCMC) awards is a data-driven platform that recognises excellence among publicly listed companies in Nigeria.

Winners were selected based on key metrics such as revenue growth, profitability, return on equity, and shareholder value creation.

The 2025 edition was themed “Capital Market as a Catalyst for Nigeria’s Economic Transformation.”

According to a statement by the bank, the awards recognised Wema Bank for its exceptional financial performance, value creation, and consistent returns to shareholders.

In a highly competitive ‘Commercial Bank of the Year category’ that included industry heavyweights, Wema stood out for its record-breaking ₦102 billion profit before tax in 2024, robust year-on-year revenue and profitability growth, and one of the strongest returns on average equity in the sector.

Commenting on the award, Moruf Oseni, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, said, “Being named Commercial Bank of the Year is an affirmation of the bold choices we’ve made to transform our business and deliver real value to our stakeholders. It’s a proud moment for Wema Bank – every employee, customer, and shareholder who has been part of this journey. As we mark 80 years of impact, this award celebrates the legacy we’re carrying forward and the future we’re determined to shape – one defined by innovation, trust, and sustainable growth.”

Wema Bank PLC also earned a nomination in the highly competitive Company of the Year category, where it stood as the only financial institution shortlisted alongside two energy giants.

The NCMC awards continues to spotlight institutions driving meaningful change and setting new benchmarks in Nigeria’s capital markets.

The bank noted that Wema’s dual presence of winning Commercial Bank of the Year and earning a rare nomination in the Company of the Year category reinforces its growing influence beyond traditional banking.

“It is a testament to the bank’s evolution into a dynamic, future-ready institution delivering impact across sectors.

This accolade further highlights Wema Bank’s momentum in 2025, as the institution continues to deliver on its strategic goals while celebrating 80 years of banking excellence and innovation.

“Wema’s presence in both categories underscores its growing reputation as a high-performing, innovation-driven institution within and beyond the banking sector.”