Wema Bank assures stakeholders of returns, growth at AGM

Wema Bank Plc. has assured stakeholders of its determination to deliver value, as it announced plans for further organic growth.

Coming several days after the bank’s 75th anniversary celebration, the lender’s Annual General Meeting on Monday,May 18, 2020, provided the investment community an opportunity to gain insight into the performance of the bank in the 2019 financial year.

The AGM, which held in proxy, in compliance with the guidelines of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), was moderated by the Chairman of the bank, Mr Babatunde Kasali with a few shareholders and members of the bank’s board and executives in attendance. Others joined remotely via live streaming.

Shareholder group leaders commended the bank for attaining 75 years in service, 3 years of digital banking with ALAT and also applauded the Board and Management of the bank for the 2019 performance.

For the year under review, Wema Bank announced gross earnings of N94.89 billion which was a 32.65 per cent increase from the previous year.

The bank’s Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 56.16 per cent to N5.2 billion while Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at 40.83 per cent year-on-year to N6.76 billion in 2019, up from N4.8 billion in 2018. The bank also reported an increase in Customer Deposits by 56.35 per cent in the year under review, to N577.28 billion.

MD/CEO, Mr Ademola Adebisecredited the performance to the bank’s double in two strategy which is targeted at increasing bottom-line while reducing cost. He added that the increase in customer deposits was as a result of the aggressive marketing campaigns around the bank’s digital platform, ALAT.

The shareholders in attendance unanimously endorsed the payment of four kobo per share translating as a dividend, which translates to an increase of eight per cent from 2018.

In his remarks, Mr. Adebise assured the shareholders of continuous growth for the bank. He noted that “despite the current challenges brought on by the global pandemic, the underlining strength of thebank, the quality of our assets and our position as the parent to ALAT, the first-ever digital bank in Nigeria has given us the competitive advantage to continue to deliver excellent banking services to our customers and gain the confidence of our shareholders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

South-West Attorney Generals Meet, To Harmonise Region’s Laws

The Attorney Generals of the six South-West states held their first virtual meeting since the coronavirus pandemic and deliberated on issues pertaining to the effective administration of justice in the region. The meeting which was facilitated by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda… Read full story

COVID-19: Inter-State Lockdown Breaks Down

There is a brewing anxiety over apparent breakdown of the lockdown and restriction of interstate movement of non-essential persons and goods ordered by the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus. The development has reportedly resulted in the spike of virus cases in some states, particularly Lagos and Ogun… Read full story

Anxiety Over Retirement Age For National Assembly Clerk, Others

MOVE by the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori and certain senior officials to extend their service beyond the statutory 35 years may have hit the rocks, Sunday Tribune can authoritatively reveal. Investigations revealed that banking on a controversial amendment, ‘Retirement age and… Read full story

COVID-19 Fears: Buhari Bars Sallah Visitors From Villa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will be obeying the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar that all Muslims in the country should observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home. He also asked politicians, religious leaders, top government officials and children not to visit him during the… Read full story

FG Pays April Allowances To N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Saturday disclosed that it has concluded payment of April stipends to all the N-Power beneficiaries across the country. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar… Read full story

UK COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 36,675 After Another 282 Patients Die

Another 282 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,675, British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on Saturday. The figures include COVID-19 related deaths in all settings such as hospitals, care homes and the… Read full story

Develop Creative Industry For Stronger Economy, Chinese Envoy Advises FG

A Chinese envoy to Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, told the Federal Government on Saturday to focus more on developing the creative industry to fortify Nigeria’s economy. Tribune Online reports that Xuda who is the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China gave the advice at a zoom meeting… Read full story

Amaechi’s Theory Of Nigerian Politicians And Their Monkeys

AWAY from the ravages of COVID-19 and the dispiriting news of multiple infections and rising deaths, the interview granted by Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to the Punch newspaper made an interesting reading. In the interview, Amaechi revealed a lot about himself, the nature of Nigerian politics… Read full story

Two Young Men Arrested By Amotekun For Allegedly Stealing Five Female Panties In Osun

Two men who specialised in stealing female panties for ritual purposes in Osun State were on Saturday, May 23, arrested after they were found with five female panties. The two men were arrested at the Kajola Ajaba community in the Ila Orangun area of the state by the newly-created security network in the state… Read full story

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia To Quarantine Banknotes, Coins Up To 20 Days

Saudi Arabia will quarantine banknotes and coins it receives from local and foreign sources for a period of 14 to 20 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority… Read full story