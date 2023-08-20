The newly sworn-in Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Rt. Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule, has pledged to work round the clock to achieve the mandates of the Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed.

The Commissioner made the pledge when he received in his office, the Project Coordinator Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi Arid Landscape (ACReSAL), who doubles as the Director General of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir, and members of staff of the two organisations on a congratulatory visit.

The Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of ACReSAL Steering Committee, expressed his delight over the visit and assured unflinching support to achieve success in his Ministry, BASEPA and the project office which are all under his watch.

Danlami Kawule, who promised to operate an open-door policy, solicited for team-work from both bodies to fulfill the mandate given to him, adding that he will frown at any sabotage from any angle, “we will work, work and work as one to achieve the desired goal,” he added.

While receiving the project appraisal document, project implementation manual as well as the BASEPA laws and achievements, the commissioner assured to go through them and to use his influence as a former legislator to ensure implementation and or amendment of the Agency’s laws when the need arises.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator ACReSAL and Director General, BASEPA, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, said the purpose of the visit was to congratulate the Commissioner on the great task given to him by the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, as the Commissioner, Ministry of Housing and Environment, which he said is a well-deserved appointment and to brief him on the ACReSAL project and BASEPA.

Dr Kabir added that the visit was to brief the honourable commissioner on the progress so far in both BASEPA and ACReSAL and to intimate him on his roles as the chairman of BASEPA Board and ACReSAL steering committee.

According to him, the visit was also to present to him the two awards given to Bauchi ACReSAL during a mission last month in Jos, the Plateau State capital as the first to launch the project and also the first to contribute to the results framework of the project development objectives; PDOs of ACReSAL.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Barr. Suleiman Mairiga Babaji, appreciated the State Project Management Unit (SPMU) for the visit, on behalf of the Commissioner.

The PS said that the Ministry will embark on supervisory visit to all the Agencies under the ministry, which both BASEPA and ACReSAL have form part of the schedule.

Highlights of the visit were presentations of ACReSAL awards received by the commissioner, working documents of ACReSAL and BASEPA laws and progress reports.





