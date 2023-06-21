The Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji has assured the people of the state that the new set of lawmakers in the state will introduce reforms and innovations for the benefit of the state.

Oladiji who made this promise while meeting with Principal officers of the House of Assembly expressed his readiness to work with the Executive and Judiciary to deliver good governance for the benefit of the state and its people.

Oladiji however, called on members of the House to continue to work together as a team for the overall development of the state.

The Speaker expressed optimism that with the array of lawmakers in the 10th Assembly, the state would soon witness positive and meaningful development and transformational change.

“I want to assure the people of the state that we will continue to give priority to the development of the state.

“We have promised the good people of the state who elected us as their representatives that we will take positive steps to develop the state and bring democracy to the doorsteps of our people”

While congratulating other lawmakers through the Principal Officers on their recent inauguration as House of Assembly members, Oladiji assured that no stone would be left unturned to give priority to their welfare at all times.

The Speaker who urged the lawmakers to always keep to the rule of the House, described the Principal Officers as the engine room and pillars of the House, saddled with various responsibilities.

Oladiji who asked the Officers to always remember the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN CON in their prayers, expressed hope that the Governor would soon resume work in earnest.

Responding on behalf of other Principals Officers, the House Majority Leader, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, thanked the Speaker for his leadership role, assuring that all hands would be on deck to achieve a common goal.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…