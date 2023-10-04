As tension continues to rise over the missing Ardo of Panyam Alhaji Adamu Gabdo in Panyam District of Mangu local government area of Plateau, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General A.E. Abubakar, have declared that OPSH will continue to work assiduously to unravel the circumstances and bring all perpetrators to book.

Speaking during the stakeholders meeting with the Fulani and Mangu stakeholders at Headquarters 3 Division in Jos over the missing Ardo of Panyam, the Commander OPSH said the stakeholders’ engagement was necessary to improve security within the OPSH Joint Operation Area.

He described the incident as unfortunate and warned the people not to take the law into their hands, while Operation Safe Haven continues to work assiduously to unravel the circumstances and bring all perpetrators to book.

General Abubakar stated that there must be sincerity of purpose for peace to be achieved, while criminality should be jointly condemned if a peaceful society is to be established.

While underscoring the importance of Operation Hakorin Damasi IV, the commander said the ongoing operation has achieved significant successes in the Mangu general area and Plateau State.

He called on leaders at all levels to work closely with security agencies to rid the communities of criminal elements and external forces bent on wrecking havoc in the state and reassured the stakeholders that OPSH will continue to be just and fair to everyone as far as maintaining peace on the Plateau is concerned.





In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Plateau State Governor on Security, Brigadier General D. D. Shippi (Rtd), said the circle of violence in the Mangu general area must stop for the peace process to yield good results.

He reiterated that the government of Plateau State was committed to a peaceful society and, as such, would consider every comment from the stakeholders helpful as input to the government’s agenda of policing the state effectively.

Key stakeholders who spoke during the meeting agreed that grass-roots engagement must be employed to solve the state’s security challenges.

They also agreed that the reorientation of the people will significantly help address the challenges while leaders continue to preach peace to their subjects and their respective localities.

