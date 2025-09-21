We’ll sustain successes of GPE-AF out-of-school children programme in Adamawa — Commissioner

As part of efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Adamawa State, the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development has pledged to sustain the achievements of the Global Partnership for Education Accelerated Funding (GPE-AF) project.

Commissioner for Education and Human Services, Garba Umar Pella, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad Umar, made this commitment during a media engagement with critical stakeholders in Yola.

He praised the initiative for creating opportunities for children who had either dropped out of school or had never enrolled, by giving them access to both formal and non-formal education.

He also pledged to sustain all the ABEP (Accelerated Basic Education Programme) learning centres established under the programme in Gombi, Lamurde, and Madagali, and promised that more such centres would be established across the state.

Godwin Kure Lucky, UNICEF Focal Person at the Ministry of Education, described the programme as highly successful, noting that the initial target of 7,200 learners had increased to over 12,000 children across the three pilot LGAs.

“This achievement is the result of robust back-to-school campaigns spearheaded by the Ministry and its implementing partners, with strong support from traditional and religious leaders,” he said.

To address gender-related barriers to education, Lucky explained that 2,250 adolescent girls across the three participating LGAs received dignity menstrual hygiene kits.

“This gesture helped improve retention and participation of girls in school—an often-overlooked challenge in education delivery,” Mr. Lucky added.

While acknowledging the programme’s success, he noted that challenges remain, but expressed optimism that the Adamawa State Government has developed a clear strategy for community ownership to ensure long-term sustainability.

He urged the government to institutionalize ABEP within the mainstream education framework, ensuring it receives regular budgetary and administrative support.

In his own presentation, Abdulrahman Ado, Education Specialist at the UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, explained that the GPE-AF project, launched in mid-2024 in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe, was designed to provide access to safe, inclusive, and crisis-responsive education for children aged 5–14.

He emphasized that although the programme officially ends in Adamawa on September 30, 2025, there would be no extension, urging the state government to consolidate its gains and ensure continuity.

The GPE-funded project was implemented in collaboration with the Adamawa State Government and UNICEF.