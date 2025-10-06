We’ll sustain PDP’s rule in Oyo beyond 2027 — Party Chairman

Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, who was re-elected last Monday as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State during the party’s state congress, has declared his commitment to maintaining PDP’s leadership in the state beyond the 2027 elections.

In an interview, Ogungbenro discussed his plans for the party, its internal structure, and the challenges ahead.

Ogungbenro, who is beginning a second term in office, expressed gratitude for his re-election, calling it a rare feat in Oyo politics. He said his main focus over the next four years would be to ensure the party retains the governorship seat in 2027.

“…the greatest challenge in this party is to deliver governorship in 2027 and there is no compromise about that, and that is to serve as a note of warning to other opposition parties in the state that there is no vacancy in Agodi Government House,” he said.

When asked how he plans to secure PDP’s position amid the national challenges facing the party, Ogungbenro stated that the party remains strong at the state level.

“Yes, it is noted that we don’t have any issue in the party in the state… if anybody has any issue in party politics in Oyo state, it will be in APC, the major opposition party,” he said.

On concerns about the absence of some notable figures at the state congress, he dismissed suggestions of internal divisions, stating, “I don’t see it in that perspective.”

Responding to questions about sustaining PDP’s relevance after Governor Seyi Makinde’s tenure, Ogungbenro acknowledged the governor’s strong influence on the party’s success but expressed confidence in the party’s ability to remain in power.

“Yes, I have heard people saying it that Seyi Makinde is PDP and PDP is Seyi Makinde… Having known that the governor will soon finish his constitutional two terms… the dynamism of politics will be brought into play to ensure that the PDP maintains its lead in Oyo state come 2027.”

He added that the focus now is to maintain the level of governance Makinde has delivered and ensure his successor meets public expectations.

As the 2027 elections approach and more aspirants emerge, Ogungbenro said the party has experience in handling internal competition.

“All is politics and we have witnessed this type of thing for years… irrespective of our different political ambitions, we will disagree to agree because the greatest disservice we can do to Seyi Makinde is not to win in 2027 and we are winning by the grace of God,” he said.

He also addressed the ongoing crisis at the national level of the PDP, stating that internal party disagreements are part of politics and that many who left are already returning.

“Politics is about choices… as they go other people are coming, that is politics for you.”

Ogungbenro remains confident in the PDP’s chances in the 2027 general election, despite the party’s poor performance in 2023.

“The greatest error PDP made in 2023 was that Atiku could not muster enough will to unite the party and that was what caused him the presidency,” he said, criticizing how five sitting governors were sidelined during the campaign.

He also called for reforms in Nigeria’s electoral system, particularly in how key officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are appointed.

“It is wrong for the president to continue to be the sole appointing authority of INEC chairman and the commissioners… we should evolve a system… devoid of the biases of the president,” he said.

On the performance of the APC-led federal government, Ogungbenro was blunt in his assessment.

“The good people of Nigeria should excuse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027 because his performance is abysmal… PDP, which is the major opposition party in the country, is representing a better alternative,” he said.

He concluded by emphasizing that Nigerians have the power to evaluate and change their leaders through the ballot, stressing that democracy allows for such transitions.

