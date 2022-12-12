We’ll sustain consumers’ confidence —Chivita

Custodians of the Chivita fruit juice have assured of the brand’s commitment to sustaining the confidence of its teeming consumers by ensuring the highest standards of the product, and making it deliver value for money.

CHI Limited’s Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, who gave the assurance, added that the management of the company would also ensure that Chivita continues to be the reference point for premium quality fruit juice in Nigeria.

“In line with best practices, we would sustain the confidence consumers have invested in Chivita as the preferred fruit juice brand for health, nutrition and refreshment, by ensuring the highest standards of product quality, and consumer benefits” she stated.

Highlighting the nutritional benefits of fruit juice drinks, Nnodi advised consumers to avail themselves the opportunity of such benefits, while making a choice of fruit juice to complement their nutritional needs.

“One brand that has endeared itself to the consumers in fruit juice is Chivita. Firstly, its production process requires sourcing of natural ingredients to ensure the natural goodness of fruits remains intact. Secondly, an aseptic packaging devoid of human intervention helps protect its natural nutrients and quality without the use of any preservative,” she added.