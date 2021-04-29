We’ll soon reconvene for our 2009 Agreement renegotiation dialogue with FG, says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it would reconvene soon over the renegotiation meeting with the Federal Government over their 2009 Agreement.

The national president of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, gave this hint in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, saying the two parties only had a recess and would soon return to the roundtable to discuss each term of reference of their 2009 Agreement and the subsequent memoranda of understanding.

He said at the reconvened meeting, both parties would take on another look at their 2009 Agreement and re-negotiate the residual issues in the agreements towards a workable and implementable one between the two parties which would help to facilitate a repositioning of Nigerian public universities for greater responsibilities in the national development.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government, through the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, late last year, inaugurated a renegotiation team of eight members, headed by Professor Emeritus and former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Munzali Jibril, for the assignment on behalf of the Federal Government.

