Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr Kola Abiola has said his priority in the first six months if he emerges president, will be addressing security challenges in the country.

Abiola gave this commitment while addressing supporters at the Southern zonal rally of the party held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Thursday.

He noted that the nation faced security challenges because the security architecture was not being implemented as contained in the nation’s constitution.

He said it was worrisome that security agencies were not sticking to their stipulated constitutional responsibilities while the office of the National Security Adviser was not coordinating as expected.

Once security is resolved, Abiola said more people will be confident to invest in the economy, thereby resolving the nation’s economic challenges.

After security, he said his government will address issues in infrastructure, agriculture, human rights, education and federalism.

Abiola said: “No matter how good your policies are if security is not solved, nothing will work. So, we will start by facing security. We will solve that in the first six months by using what we have at hand first.

“Let them run the way they should run and operate under the present constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. What has happened is that we are not running security architecture the way it is designed in our constitution.

“You have the police force doing VIP services as opposed to protecting the citizens. You have DSS working as opposed to doing FBI functions. You have the National Security Adviser’s office that is not coordinating. If you do all that in the shortest possible time, you will solve the majority of our security problems. That gives confidence to the people to engage in the economy, agriculture. If you do not solve that security issue, nothing will work. That will be my priority for the first six months.”

He promised inclusion and enforcement of local government autonomy in states.

Chairman, PRP, Mr Falalu Bello, in his remarks, said the party formed government in old Kaduna and Kano States and provided remarkable governance that remained a reference point in the two states.





He said the party had remained consistent for the past 50 years, especially in its resolve to redeem the poor people.

He described both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) as birds of the same feather, saying Nigerians had a task to change their fortunes for the better in the forthcoming elections.

Noting the suffering faced by Nigerians, Bello described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a monumental failure.

He charged Nigerians to take their destiny into their hands in the next elections and navigate their course away from that of the APC and PDP from 1999, which he said had ruined lives.

Bello said the party’s presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate, Zego Haruna stood out from other candidates for being educationally advanced, young and committed to governance hinged on the fear of God.

The event saw the symbolic handing over of PRP flags to the party’s governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly candidates, which totals 716 candidates across the country.

