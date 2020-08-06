We’ll shut down schools violating COVID-19 protocols ― FCTA

Barely three days after the resumption of schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prepare students for their exit examinations, the Chairman, FCTA Ministerial TaskForce on COVID 19 Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, on Thursday, vowed to shut down any school within the territory that violates the COVID 19 protocols recommended for the safety of students.

He made this known while inspecting some schools in Abuja.

According to him: “Any school that fails to comply, we will do everything within our power to safeguard the students. And such schools will likely be shut down through legal processes and the students will have to go and write exams somewhere else, pending when the school complies with the safety guidelines, and those responsible for the school mismanagement will be brought to book.

“The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has been very clear about it, that he is not going to risk the life of any student or teacher. He said that everyone must come in within the context of safety,” he emphasised.

Attah insisted that the administration could not afford to expose the students to the danger of contracting the virus, and therefore, would not compromise the guidelines for the resumption of the schools.

The chairman confirmed that the compliance level at both private and some public schools within the city centre was commendable.

He, however, frowned at the attitude of the Heads of Model Junior Secondary School, located in Asokoro, for their failure to adequately prepare the school environment before the resumption.

“From our own point it is already encouraging, in the sense that the schools we have been to, both government and private if we assess them at a point of average, you will score them about 85 per cent preparedness. They have complied. You could see handwashing points, hand sanitiser and there was also social distancing in their classrooms.

“In some classes where they used to have about 80 students have been reduced to 20 and 25 in some cases. In some of the schools, we also saw well-equipped healthcare facilities. In some of the schools, we are also not very happy and we have warned very strongly that they should brace up,” he stated.

