‘We’ll show no mercy,’ Iran’s Supreme Leader declares after Trump’s threat

The Supreme Leader of the Iranian Regime, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has declared that the country is ready to continue locking horns with Israel, saying Iran will show no mercy amidst escalating tensions between the two countries.

This is coming shortly after Tribune Online reports that the United States President, Donald Trump, has issued a threat to Iran for ‘unconditional surrender,’ saying the U.S. is aware of where the Supreme Leader is hiding but not interested in taking him out ‘for now.’

But Khamenei, in a series of messages on Tuesday night, posted a disturbing image that showed balls of fire raining down upon an ancient city as a sword-wielding man enters the gate.

Writing in Farsi, referring to Ali, whom Shia Muslims consider the first Imam and the rightful successor to the Prophet Mohammed, Khamenei wrote, ‘In the name of the noble Haidar, the battle begins.’

In a separate message he also shared, Iran’s Leader wrote in English, threatening Israel that his country will show ‘no mercy’.

“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime.

“We will show the Zionists no mercy,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Iranian state television ominously reported that ‘tonight, a great surprise will occur – one that the world will remember for centuries.’

According to reports, this is happening amid consideration by the Trump-led government to actively engage the US in the escalating tension in the Middle East by striking Iran.

Daily Mail reports that four U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bombers have already been stationed at the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean—a strategic location said to be within striking distance of Iran.

The B-52s, which can carry nuclear weapons or other precision-guided bombs, were spotted on a runway at Diego Garcia on Monday.

Recall that the US President had earlier called on Iranian citizens to evacuate the capital, Tehran, warning of escalating conflict and blaming the Iranian government’s refusal to accept a nuclear deal with the United States.

According to Reuters, the president’s warning came as hostilities between Israel and Iran entered a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

