We’ll sell low-cost housing estates to public on assist basis ― Ogun govt

The Ogun State Government has promised to sell all low-cost housing estates to interested members of the public on assist basis.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Housing, Mr Akande Omoniyi, during a media parley, on Tuesday, at the Conference room of the ministry, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Omoniyi noted that the low-cost housing scheme initiated by the administration of Governor Gbenga Daniel, had been moribund, hence the need for government to sell the property to interested members of the public.

The Commissioner submitted that government had evaluated the structures in the housing estates located at Ijebu-Igbo; Ikenne; Ayetoro and other areas of the state.

He said: “We have evaluated the low-cost housing estates. The housing schemes are moribund, overgrown by weeds while many roofs have broken. We will be offering it to interested members of the public on assist basis.”

Omoniyi added that the present administration in the state had considered the construction of housing estates for civil servants and members of the public to address the challenge of deficit in the housing sector.

He further explained that government would be embarking on the resettlement scheme at the Ibara GRA, which was constructed over 45 years ago by the administration of late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo.

The commissioner said the government had planned to construct more housing units in Sagamu; Ijebu-Ode; Isonyindo; Ota; Ilaro and Lovable, asides the 130 housing units at Prince Court Estate, Kemta, Abeokuta.

He concluded that the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun would have doubled the number of housing units constructed in the last 16 years when all these projects are completed.

“The rail project that passes through Ogun State, has put it on the world map. Therefore, the state government aggressiveness to construct affordable housing units for his workers and members of the public.

“The spillover of the population in neighbouring Lagos State is now being felt in all our border communities. With this development, the government needs to be proactive and this is what we are doing. We have completed the 130 housing units at Prince Estate Court within the last one year of this government. We have commenced the second phase of the same estate.”

