We’ll sanitise transportation sector in Oyo, says Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Friday, flagged off the construction of four bus interchange/terminal projects, which he said was aimed at sanitising the transportation sector in the state.

The four bus terminals to be sited at Iwo Road, Ife Road, Challenge and Ojoo are scheduled to be completed in 12 months.

Flagging off the Iwo Road interchange, as part of events marking one year in office, Makinde said the four projects were done in giving a befitting infrastructure facelift to Ibadan and reducing travel time.

He explained that Iwo road was a choice bus interchange location because it served as a central point of entry and exit in Nigeria.

Upon completion, he noted that the problem of traffic jam in the different locations will be resolved, while security breaches in motor parks will thereby be efficiently tackled.

Makinde assured of adequate compensation and shops reallocation for all whose structures will be demolished in the projects.

Giving further details, State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja, said the bus terminals will have curb street trading, end congestion at motor parks and ensure the safety of commuters.

Among facilities to make up the bus terminals, according to Afonja, are drivers’ lounge, eateries, ticketing offices, ATM gallery, passenger waiting hall, conveniences and shops.

Before flagging off the bus interchange projects, Makinde had commissioned the rehabilitated Eleyele Dam for use.

Makinde said the dam will put a check to perennial flood in Ibadan city and boost the supply of potable water to Ibadan and neighbouring communities.

While assuring of the government’s commitment to regular maintenance of the dam, he urged individuals not to block the channel.

