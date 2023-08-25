Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated his administration’s resolve and readiness to standardise all the major cities of the state through the execution of developmental projects as is done in other places.

This is in addition to providing rural communities across the state with basic social amenities for better living conditions, growth and development of the people.

The Governor made this known when he received in an audience, the Emir of Ningi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Yunusa Danyaya at the Government House on Friday.

According to Bala Mohammed, his administration will continue to construct befitting accommodations, smooth and motorable roads, hospitals and classroom blocks as part of the initiatives to commemorate his reelection victory.

The Governor appreciated the Emir whom he described as his ‘Father’ and said that efforts are ongoing to further open up the city of Ningi via the dualisation of the main road to smoothen transportation routes and the corridors.

He further appreciated the Emir and all other traditional rulers in the state for their support to his administration and the fight against insecurity and criminal elements, urging them to continue partnering with his administration.

Speaking earlier, the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, said that the visit was to commend the Governor for his generosity and selfless service to humanity since he was elected in 2019.

In addition, the traditional ruler appreciated the support and contributions of the Governor to the Ningi Emirate Council and called on him to magnify his developmental projects for a better society.

The Emir particularly acknowledged the state government’s support for security agents who stopped the wave of insecurity ranging from banditry, kidnapping and other social vices, and urged the government to keep the rhythm.

He also praised the Governor for giving him the opportunity to serve as the state’s Hajj Leader of delegation in the recent Hajj exercise and prayed to God for his reward.

The monarch enjoined the Governor to consider the problem of the road network in the Emirate, in particular the Ningi Township Road project and other areas of economic growth and development.





The Emir of Ningi led a strong delegation from the Emirate to appreciate the developmental steps of Governor Bala Abdulkader Mohammed in the state.

