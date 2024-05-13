The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), has said it would soon restore power supply to Bauchi and Gombe following progress recorded in the repair work of four vandalised transmission towers.

This was contained in a statement signed Sunday by Dr Friday Adakole-Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications.

According to the statement, JED’s Managing Director, Abdu Bello-Mohammed, represented by the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Alhaji Mamanlafia Umar, said the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are working assiduously towards fixing the problems.

He stated this during an inspection visit to the ongoing reconstruction of vandalised 330kV power line towers

The managing director said that normal power supply would soon be restored to Bauchi and Gombe.

“I want to sincerely thank you on behalf of the MD/CEO of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc for the speed you have exhibited so far.

“I urged you to work towards meeting the deadline of 27th May 2024, for the completion of the repairs and restoration of normal supply to the good people of Bauchi and Gombe, as committed to,” he said.

It be recalled that about three weeks ago, four 330kV towers were vandalised, thereby putting the entire Gombe and parts of Bauchi in darkness.