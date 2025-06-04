We’ll reposition NTI to achieve set goals — New Chairman, Fuanter

The newly appointed chairman of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Barr. Festus Fuanter, has expressed the determination of the new council to reposition the institute toward achieving its set goals.

He stated that the new council will introduce new methods in its drive to rebrand the institute.

Barr Fuanter made these remarks while meeting with the chief executive officer of the institute and management staff during his inaugural visit. He emphasized that the roles of the council and management are clearly defined: while the council serves as a policy-making body, the institute’s management is responsible for implementing those policies.

Barr Festus Fuanter, who is also the National Deputy Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed the importance of a cordial working relationship between the council and the management to achieve the institute’s goals.

He explained that since the establishment of the NTI in 1978, several other agencies such as the National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) have been created. Additionally, the proliferation of many colleges of education across the country has made it necessary to review the current role of the institute.

“In order to be competitive, train teachers for modern-day challenges, and meet international best practices, there is a need to overhaul the entire teacher training curriculum in the country, and NTI must take the lead.

“Therefore, it will not be business as usual. There will be key performance indicators for both staff and management of the institute. We are going to introduce radical changes aimed at transforming the fortunes of the establishment,” he declared.

Speaking earlier, the institute’s director and chief executive, Prof. Sadiya Sani Daura, said that with the governing council now in place, the institute expects many positive developments that will enhance its value. She added that with the governing council, the institute is on the right path to fulfilling its responsibilities.

