We’ll reposition civil service commission as merit-based system — FCSC boss

The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has disclosed that an implementation plan has been drawn up to reposition the Commission as a merit-based and performing system.

Olaopa who lamented that the central issue of the merit principle in the management of human resources in the federal civil service has been relegated over time, emphasized that the Commission needs to regain its founding principles and role as protector and defender of the merit system in HR practices in the civil service.

Olaopa spoke while reading the communique at the close of a three-day Strategic Development Retreat organised for commissioners and staff of the Commission, held in Abuja.

He dismissed insinuations that the Nigerian civil service is over-bloated, explaining that the federal civil service is not over-bloated in absolute terms when bench-marked with its counterparts in other jurisdictions.

“However, the problem is in it having a huge number of staff that it does not need, most of whom lack the requisite skills to function,” he stated.

The FCSC boss noted that Strategy Development Retreat with the support of the Partnership for Agile Governance and Climate Engagement (PACE) a programme of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) became necessary to strategically re-engineer and properly reposition the Federal Civil Service Commission on a better pedestal to deliver on its constitutional mandate of recruitment/appointment, promotion and discipline of officers in the Federal Civil Service and contribution to service delivery, good governance, and national development.

He emphasised that the ongoing reforms in the nation’s civil service is aimed at restoring merit, professionalism and strategic focus in supporting the government in actualisation of its set agenda for the country.

He said the retreat was a direct response to President Bola Tinubu’s charge on Dec. 13, 2023, for a complete transformation, reorientation and digitisation of the federal bureaucracy to enhance productivity.

“Upon assuming office, the Commission’s leadership undertook a rapid diagnostic assessment, which revealed a pressing need to shift from a patronage-driven structure to a system rooted in merit, efficiency and excellence.”

According to him, this realisation, along with the administration’s ambition to grow Nigeria’s economy to $1 trillion by 2030, informed the decision to develop the Commission’s first-ever strategic plan in its 71-year history.

“Key outcomes of the retreat included a cross-national comparative analysis of global best practices, covering civil service commissions in the U.S., UK, Canada, South Africa, Kenya and Malawi.

“Lessons were also drawn from institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Participants also undertook a revalidation of the Commission’s vision, mission and core values; developed a draft strategic plan; and conducted a comprehensive PESTLE and SWOT analysis to understand internal and external factors affecting the Commission’s performance, ” he explained.

Olaopa said the retreat also addressed stakeholder mapping, examined the erosion of meritocracy in human resource management.

As part of the resolutions, the FCSC Chairman said the commission agreed to finalise a five-year strategic plan (2025 to 2029), introduce a performance-managed secretariat, and link annual promotions to measurable outcomes and accountability.

It will also pursue the following key goals: “institutionalise a transparent, technology-driven recruitment system.

“Introduce a performance-based promotion framework, strengthen ethical disciplinary procedures, establish a culture of recognition and reward, reposition the FCSC as a reform-driven body aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Prof. Olaopa emphasised that these reforms are crucial to restoring public trust, enhancing service delivery, and supporting the current administration’s ambition of building a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The retreat according to him, ended with a renewed commitment by the commission’s leadership, management and staff to implement the reforms and position the FCSC as a model for public sector excellence in Nigeria.

