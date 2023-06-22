The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCAC), Barrister Muhuyi Magajin Rimin-Gado, who was reinstated into his position, has threatened to reopen an investigation into former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje regarding the alleged controversial dollar videos scam. These allegations were levelled against Ganduje by an online publication.

During Ganduje’s tenure as governor, the online publication, Daily Nigerian, released videos allegedly showing him collecting bribes from contractors amounting to $5 million. However, Ganduje consistently denied the allegations, claiming that the videos were doctored to tarnish his reputation. Former President Muhammadu Buhari also expressed doubts about the authenticity of the videos.

In an interview with Trust TV’s Daily Politics, which was monitored in Kano, Barrister Rimin-Gado, who was removed from office by Ganduje after initiating moves to investigate the former first family of the state for alleged financial misappropriation related to a Cancer hospital, stated that reopening the investigation was necessary.

He affirmed, “I meant every word I said when I was in office. We initiated an investigation, but there were certain limitations at the time because he was the incumbent governor.”

Barrister Rimin-Gado further explained that every incumbent governor, deputy governor, or president has immunity from investigation. However, since this limitation no longer exists, he asserted that the agency would do what is necessary to proceed with the investigation.

While defending some policies of the current governor, Barrister Rimin-Gado denied claims that he was involved in the removal of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir, when commenting on various issues that occurred during his tenure before being removed by the administration of Dr. Ganduje.

