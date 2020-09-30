We’ll reopen Eko bridge in October, says Works Controller

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, says the ongoing emergency rehabilitation of the Eko Bridge linking Alaka is almost completed and will be ready for use in October.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while inspecting the bridge in Lagos on Wednesday that the new bearings had arrived from overseas and had been replaced along with the expansion joints.

“We have removed the damaged expansion joint on Eko Bridge; we have also removed the bearings and replaced the damaged bearings with new ones.

“It was the bearings that failed initially and that is why we have the piers that are being worked on. Now, we have put the new bearings and we want to complete the concrete works on the piers.

“Then we will go on top of the bridge and replace the expansion joint before we open it to traffic.

“Before the end of October, we are going to open this section of Eko Bridge (linking Alaka) to traffic.

“At this point, we removed one expansion joint. We have fixed two. The construction materials we were expecting from Europe have arrived, that is why we are fixing them.

“The bearing has already been fixed there (pointing); what is on top this iron is the jack that we used in lifting the deck of the bridge up, then we now put the bearings on top of the piers.

“That bearing is like the pad that is carrying the load,” he said.

He said that the new bearings would be covered with concrete, assuring that the bridge would be completed and reopened to traffic before the end of October.

Ongoing rehabilitation of the Eko Bridge in Lagos on Wednesday, NAN reports that the Federal Government on March 10 shut the Alaka Bridge linking Eko Bridge in Lagos for emergency repairs to prevent its total collapse.

Officials from both Lagos State and Federal Ministry of Works and their Transportation counterparts converged on the bridge at about 9:15 p.m. to take an immediate decision for the closure of the threatened bridge.

Thereafter, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inspected the bridge after an early morning news briefing to usher in emergency rehabilitation of the bridge.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed importation of components needed for the repairs.

NAN

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE