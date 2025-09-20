We’ll recognise Palestinian state, Portugal confirms

Portugal has announced it will recognise a Palestinian state on Sunday, joining a growing list of Western nations preparing to shift policy as the war in Gaza shows no sign of abating.

The country’s foreign ministry confirmed the move ahead of next week’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where world leaders are set to convene. France, the UK, Canada and Australia are also expected to make similar announcements.

Israel has strongly condemned the decision. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it “rewards terror” following Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack on Israel.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has echoed Netanyahu’s position. President Donald Trump, speaking during a state visit to the UK alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer this week, said he disagreed with recognition.

Currently, about three-quarters of the UN’s 193 member states recognise a Palestinian state, which was granted non-member observer status in 2012.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Gaza continues to escalate. Israeli tanks and troops are pushing deeper into Gaza City as part of a ground offensive that has displaced thousands of people.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza was launched after the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel in October 2023, which killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 65,141 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since then.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE