We’ll rather form alliance with the masses than other political parties — Babayomi, Oyo state AAC Chairman

Kayode Babayomi is the Oyo state chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC). In this interview with Rukiyat Ogunwade, he speaks about the activities of the party in fighting for the masses, among other issues. Excerpt:

There was a recent protest by the African Action Congress, what was the protest meant to achieve?

The essence of the protest held nationwide was to demand the repeal of Cybercrime Act and a call for the end to military rule imposed in Rivers State. The Cybercrime Act is part of the broad attempt to repress the freedom of expression, and many have been targeted with this act so far, which include journalists, activists, opposition parties leaders like Omoyele Sowore and several others. This is the reason we have to silence this act. The reason they keep pushing this Act is to ensure Tinubu keeps pushing for anti-people policy so by the time the Act is in play, there will be no voice to speak, as we all know that the President has stifled the civic space and reason we have to say enough is enough by came out.

The AAC seems not to be that popular in the country, what do you have to say about this?

Our party is popular, not just popular but the only standing opposition voice in the country today, a party with a formidable ideological trademark with socialist ideals, the only pro-people’s party with solutions to Nigerian problems. You cannot measure the popularity of any party with the current undemocratic system we are in. What makes parties popular is when they win elections but has our elections been free and fair? No. What also makes party seem popular is when you see one thief moving from one party to the other, but in AAC we are guided by principles and ideology. It’s not a party of thieves and still we remain the only alternative to a better Nigeria.

What is your party’s plan towards the 2027 general election?

The plans for the AAC for the 2027 election are simple. We shall sensitise people about the consequences of voting in those who have kept them in penury and without dividends of democracy. Then we would field worthy, credible and capable contenders who have the ideologies wrapped around socialism and the welfarist mindset, whose primary goal is to give dividends of democracy, and lastly, focus on community door-to-door mobilisation and publicity.

What efforts are you making to make the party contest favourably with PDP and APC?

In reality, the AAC is not contesting with APC and PDP. We are not in the same league in terms of ideas and vision. These two parties you mentioned have done one thing for the past 25 years — just simply destruction of the country. If we had a true democracy, APC and PDP should not be on the ballot. The AAC is formidable to contest at any stage in this country, be it local, state or federal, as we have shown in two consecutive election cycles. Nigerians should join us and take advantage of the great opportunity AAC avails them at this time so they can take over the country from the evil ruling elites. We are pro-people’s party, Nigerian people should look towards the path of liberation.

How do you see the actions of the federal and state governments towards activists?

The actions of the federal and state governments in Nigeria towards activists are nothing short of barbaric. Historically, the Nigerian government, at both levels, have not been fair to activists. They use brutal force against dissenters. When confronted with allegations of human rights abuses, their response has always been further abuses.

This was starkly evident during the #EndSARS protests in 2020 where Nigerian youths took to the streets to challenge the rampant abuse of power by the disbanded police unit, SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad). The government responded with unprecedented violence, culminating in the tragic Lekki massacre on October 20 and numerous other killings nationwide. Activists who dare to protest or lead digital campaigns against government misconduct are routinely met with merciless repression. This includes arrests, torture, trials for treason, physical assaults, and even extrajudicial killings, regardless of whether the government is federal or state, from the North or South, Muslim, Christian, or adherents of Ọ̀rúnmìlà.

Similarly, whether you are Wole Soyinka or Gani Fawehinmi, Omoyele Sowore or Ken Saro-Wiwa, Juwon Sanyaolu or Pa Imodu, Mr. Macaroni or Michael Adenola, the outcome is the same and you face a tumultuous path as an activist in Nigeria, regardless of the truth you proclaim. Ultimately, the government’s choice of violence against those who aspire to a thriving, developed nation is a path destined for failure. History has shown that every violent empire is fated for doom. So shall Nigeria’s violent state meet its own.

What is your assessment of the government of Seyi Makinde in Oyo State?

Makinde has not done anything. He uses media to appraise himself all the time for paying salary, and salaries are never a parameter to measure or decide the performance of any government because they also receive salaries too, even theirs is in folds. What is the essence of employing teachers without standard classroom? Where two classes make use of a classroom, Primary One will face north while Primary Two will face south. No good connecting roads within and outside the city of Ibadan, with huge amount of federal allocation we receive. Oyo State should look better, it’s still the same layout; no development.

No standard hospital, both at local and state level, no solid road while the primary healthcare are not funded. What we see every year is grading of tarred roads and creaming them up with bitumen.

Nigerians are facing severe economic challenges following the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of Naira under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. How would you evaluate his leadership and economic policies?

Since President Bola Tinubu’s administration removed the fuel subsidy and floated the naira, Nigerians have faced severe economic hardships as fuel prices more than doubled. This has also triggered sharp increases in transportation costs and inflation, while food prices soared. A report published by Reuters on August 27, 2024, highlighted that over 31.8 million Nigerians are experiencing acute food shortages due to a combination of security challenges and the removal of fuel subsidies. This figure represents a significant increase from the 18.6 million people assessed as vulnerable to acute food insecurity from October to December 2023 by the U.N. World Food Programme.

The development has spurred several protests in the country since the President assumed office, of which was the 10-day protest that was held between August 1 to August 10, 2024, during which Nigerians demanded that the fuel subsidy removal should be reversed, minimum wage increased, and healthcare and education be made affordable for all Nigerians irrespective of their socioeconomic status, amongst other salient demands. Any economy that does not have positive effects on the people of Nigeria is not a good policy. They are anti-people economic policies made by Tinubu’s administration.

Will your party be ready to go into alliance or merger with other political parties to be able to win 2027 elections?

I like to reiterate that the AAC is a people’s party founded on the ideals of justice, equity, and genuine transformation and as such, any alliance or merger ahead of the 2027 elections will not be with politicians or political parties whose track records are steeped in perennial failure, betrayal, and recycled deception. Rather, our alliance is with the Nigerian masses who are the market women and hustling men, the unemployed youth in their millions, the forgotten farmers, and every citizen yearning for a new Nigeria. It is with the people we shall merge; it is with their collective will that we shall forge victory to take over this country and lead the Nigerian people to enjoy the dividends of democracy.