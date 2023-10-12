The Kogi State Government has expressed readiness in ensuring all suspects involved in burying 11-year-old Friday Oshodi alive at Apamisede, in Adavi local government area of the state, face the full wrath of the law.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Fatima Kabir Buba, disclosed this during an interview with journalists on Thursday.

Buba said the ministry is also making all the necessary arrangement to put the victim in an orphanage home.

According to her, information reaching the ministry indicate that the boy is being maltreated by her step-mother and brother, adding that the Government will ensure that justice is served on all the perpetuators of the evil act.

She reiterated that the government under Alhaji Yahaya Bello remains committed in protecting the boy and girl child, warning that any guardian carrying out inhumane treatment on their wards will face the full wrath of the law.

“The victim Friday Oshodi is currently in our custody while the prime suspect Goodness Oshodi is in Police net. This is wickedness in the highest order. How will some body bury is fellow human alive?

“The Woman who ordered for the punishment of this young boy is currently at large. I am assuring the general public that she will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” she stated.

Tribune Online reports that one Goodness Oshodi, allegedly buried his younger brother, Friday Oshodi alive for stealing money.

The incident occurred at Silo community, Apamisede in Zango Daji, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

