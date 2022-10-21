We’ll promote direct flight to Israel says NCPC boss

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam has said that the Commission will promote direct flight to Israel.

He made this disclosure recently while playing host to the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman and the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema, in his office in Abuja.

According to the NCPC boss,” having a direct flight to Israel by a Nigerian Airline will curtail the issue of high expenditure and reduce abscondment,” he said.

He further explained that direct flight to Israel will reduce the cost of flight drastically. In his words,” our joy is that our own person, a Nigerian, will be the first to have this opportunity to airlift pilgrims directly to Israel.”

Rev Pam hinted that by the end of November, the inaugural direct flight from Nigeria to Israel would be launched.

He thanked the Ambassador for considering it imperative to pay a courtesy visit to NCPC for the first time,just barely nine months in office. According to him,” we are very humble to receive you here in your capacity as one who represents the entire country of Israel in Nigeria.”

He disclosed that NCPC was set up primarily to coordinate and supervise the movement of Christians to Israel and other Holy Sites around the world.

He commended the Ambassador for his zeal and doggedness in charting a way forward for Christian Pilgrimage.

Pam also commended Onyema Air for his leadership and humanitarian heart.

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Freeman thanked the NCPC boss for deploying all his energies in advancing the cause of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Chief Onyema reaffirmed that sooner than later, history would be made in Nigeria.

He pointed out that Air Peace is very much desirous of conducting direct flight operation.

He added that Air Peace has the capacity to airlift Nigerian pilgrims through direct flight to Israel successfully.